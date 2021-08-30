SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $130.77

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $130.77 and last traded at $129.88, with a volume of 2489 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.70.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNX. boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. SYNNEX’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $539,034.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $370,348.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,454 shares of company stock worth $3,502,882. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1,365.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX)

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

