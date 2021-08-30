Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Tamar Securities LLC

Tamar Securities LLC raised its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. Synopsys comprises about 3.0% of Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $7,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNPS. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.75.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total transaction of $1,065,895.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $1,114,924.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at $5,266,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,467 shares of company stock valued at $106,713,948. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $2.38 on Monday, hitting $334.19. 9,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 69.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.62. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.55 and a 52-week high of $333.46.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

