Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS) Trading Down 0.3%

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS) dropped 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.94 and last traded at $40.94. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 215,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.07.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.26.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.