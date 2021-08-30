Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) CEO Sells $41,137.11 in Stock

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) CEO Jeffrey T. Gill sold 11,523 shares of Sypris Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $41,137.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,904,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,715.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey T. Gill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Jeffrey T. Gill sold 15,000 shares of Sypris Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $46,350.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Jeffrey T. Gill sold 15,000 shares of Sypris Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $50,850.00.

SYPR traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,826,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $84.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.51. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $7.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sypris Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Sypris Solutions worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

