Tachyon Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.46 Million (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tachyon Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.46 million and $473,534.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tachyon Protocol Profile

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Tachyon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tachyon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tachyon Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tachyon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

