Taglich Brothers Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC)

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) – Equities research analysts at Taglich Brothers cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Midwest Energy Emissions in a report released on Wednesday, August 25th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Midwest Energy Emissions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of MEEC opened at $0.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.40 million, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.71. Midwest Energy Emissions has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.85.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

About Midwest Energy Emissions

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is an environmental services and technology company, which engages in the development of mercury emission control technologies. It delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove mercury from power plant emissions. The company was founded by Richard A.

