Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Position Increased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,212 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 1.2% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $42,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 19,225 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,768,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 29,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.00. The company had a trading volume of 453,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,493,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.80. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $76.17 and a 1-year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

