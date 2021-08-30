Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $869.58 Million

Analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) will announce $869.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $935.50 million and the lowest is $822.87 million. Take-Two Interactive Software posted sales of $957.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full-year sales of $3.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $4.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTWO. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.64.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $160.03 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $151.00 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.26.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

