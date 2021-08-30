TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.
TAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CLSA downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $6.90 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. lowered TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $8.60 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.60.
NYSE:TAL opened at $5.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.45. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $90.96.
TAL Education Group Company Profile
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
