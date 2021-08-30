TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

TAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CLSA downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $6.90 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. lowered TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $8.60 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.60.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

NYSE:TAL opened at $5.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.45. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $90.96.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,457,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,882,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TAL Education Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,644,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,714,000 after buying an additional 1,571,767 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,229,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 213.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,873,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,109,000 after buying an additional 6,727,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.