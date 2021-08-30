Tamar Securities LLC Acquires 11,690 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Tamar Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,690 shares during the quarter. Tamar Securities LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 62.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 48.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter worth about $134,000.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

Shares of EWG stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.13. The stock had a trading volume of 74,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,232. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $36.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.71.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.