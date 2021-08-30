Tamar Securities LLC Acquires 689 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Tamar Securities LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up 2.3% of Tamar Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,978 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 432.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 987,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,154,588.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 363,859 shares of company stock valued at $224,099,042 in the last ninety days. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $13.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $676.67. 31,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,905. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $674.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $594.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on REGN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $787.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

