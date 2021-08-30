Tamar Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Tamar Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Tamar Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Tamar Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 32,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth about $125,880,000. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 78,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth about $897,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth about $226,000.

Shares of EWY stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.17. 94,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,601,498. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $62.10 and a 1 year high of $96.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.53.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

