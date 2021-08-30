Tamar Securities LLC Buys 10,051 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Tamar Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares during the quarter. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,695,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,885,000 after acquiring an additional 435,237 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 330.0% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,610,000 after buying an additional 3,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 25.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,905,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,586,000 after buying an additional 782,971 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $72,640,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $61,226,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,314,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,664,789. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.22. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.