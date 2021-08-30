Tamar Securities LLC Buys 2,067 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Tamar Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the quarter. Tamar Securities LLC owned 0.10% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Proequities Inc. grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 249.0% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the first quarter worth about $109,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.89. 561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,485. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $77.84 and a 52-week high of $122.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.50.

