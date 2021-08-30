Tamar Securities LLC Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Tamar Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 2.3% of Tamar Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $38,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $362.50. The stock had a trading volume of 32,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,598. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $371.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $401.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.