Tamar Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Tamar Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 62.7% during the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $1,644,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,425.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.09. 298,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,768,413. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.68. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $186.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

