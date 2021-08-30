Tamar Securities LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Tamar Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $1.51 on Monday, hitting $80.92. The company had a trading volume of 450,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,227,404. The stock has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.84. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATVI. Citigroup upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

