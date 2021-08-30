Tamar Securities LLC Increases Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Tamar Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,080 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises about 1.6% of Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PXD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

Shares of PXD stock traded down $0.70 on Monday, reaching $150.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,597. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.70. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.