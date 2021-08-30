Tamar Securities LLC Invests $4.10 Million in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Tamar Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 110,376 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,000. Freeport-McMoRan makes up 1.6% of Tamar Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.99.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $36.93. 743,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,845,541. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 2.12.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

