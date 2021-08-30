Tamar Securities LLC Lowers Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Tamar Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. ASML makes up 1.4% of Tamar Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ASML by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in ASML by 620.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management grew its position in ASML by 450.0% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 17.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ASML shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $704.50.

NASDAQ ASML traded up $6.60 on Monday, hitting $839.52. 21,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,246. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $740.79. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $343.25 and a twelve month high of $835.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

