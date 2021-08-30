Tamar Securities LLC Raises Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Tamar Securities LLC grew its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Sysco makes up 2.0% of Tamar Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 34.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth $59,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.51. 57,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,200. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $53.85 and a twelve month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 130.56%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

