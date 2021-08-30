Tamar Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Tamar Securities LLC cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 2.8% of Tamar Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.4% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 964.4% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 238.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,304,000 after purchasing an additional 121,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 603.7% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS traded up $1.41 on Monday, reaching $194.71. The company had a trading volume of 80,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $169.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.89. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.63 and a 12 month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

