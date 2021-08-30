TAP Consulting LLC Acquires 316 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.22 on Monday, hitting $380.26. The company had a trading volume of 26,779,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,336,027. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $362.64. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $260.11 and a 1 year high of $380.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.