TAP Consulting LLC Acquires Shares of 114,373 Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 114,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,345,000. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of TAP Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. TAP Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Financials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,367,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,786 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,244,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,088,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,996,000 after purchasing an additional 324,317 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,375,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,865,000 after acquiring an additional 19,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,096,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,174,000 after buying an additional 95,778 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VFH traded down $1.37 on Monday, reaching $94.72. The stock had a trading volume of 707,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,903. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $96.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.29.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

