TAP Consulting LLC Acquires Shares of 97,852 Cambria Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:TOKE)

TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:TOKE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 97,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000. TAP Consulting LLC owned approximately 4.66% of Cambria Cannabis ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at about $67,000.

TOKE traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $15.22. 15,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,057. Cambria Cannabis ETF has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $28.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.57.

