TAP Consulting LLC Boosts Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Cintas accounts for about 1.5% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Cintas by 67.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cintas by 136.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Cintas by 4,166.7% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $393.53. 244,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,624. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $307.65 and a 52-week high of $396.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.72. The firm has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.11%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.44.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.