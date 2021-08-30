TAP Consulting LLC Boosts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for about 1.4% of TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 24,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

ITW stock traded up $2.17 on Monday, reaching $232.81. The company had a trading volume of 544,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,674. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.14 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.65. The company has a market capitalization of $73.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.