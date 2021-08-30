TAP Consulting LLC Buys 6,286 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,563 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC owned 0.20% of BancFirst worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BANF. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BancFirst by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $537,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BancFirst by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,315,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,387,000 after buying an additional 89,892 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $851,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in BancFirst by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.92. The stock had a trading volume of 87,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,695. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.42. BancFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $39.20 and a twelve month high of $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.52.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. BancFirst had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 13.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

