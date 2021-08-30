TAP Consulting LLC Buys 9,943 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.3% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.68. 8,139,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,395,822. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.61. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.