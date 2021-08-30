TAP Consulting LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TAP Consulting LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $141.88. 1,746,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,839,544. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.02. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

