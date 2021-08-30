TAP Consulting LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

TAP Consulting LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,807 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $4.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $429.30. 372,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,939. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.18 and a 52-week high of $429.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $408.64.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

