TAP Consulting LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Camden National Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 158,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,249,000 after buying an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter.

IJH traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $275.84. The stock had a trading volume of 896,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,471. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.49. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $175.98 and a 52 week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

