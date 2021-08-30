TAP Consulting LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

TAP Consulting LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $247.62. 428,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,610. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.17 and a 1-year high of $248.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.