TAP Consulting LLC Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

TAP Consulting LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $415.76. 2,766,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,913,957. The company’s 50 day moving average is $401.87. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $295.04 and a twelve month high of $416.56.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.