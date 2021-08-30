TAP Consulting LLC Has $6.42 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

TAP Consulting LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,965 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.8% of TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 126,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after buying an additional 19,564 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after buying an additional 18,237 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $5,439,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 271,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,002,000 after buying an additional 32,408 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.57. 3,607,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,752,058. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.28. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

