TAP Consulting LLC Has $8.33 Million Stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,247 shares during the period. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF accounts for 2.3% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. TAP Consulting LLC owned approximately 2.41% of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF worth $8,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBWY. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 103,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,466 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 15,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petix & Botte Co purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000.

Shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $23.89. 127,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,922. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.56. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $24.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

