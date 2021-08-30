TAP Consulting LLC Increases Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 220.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 11,791 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Surevest LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 196.5% during the second quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 16,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 341.5% during the second quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 201.5% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 223.9% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

NYSE SHW traded up $2.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $305.31. 602,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,956. The firm has a market cap of $80.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.51. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $309.98.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total value of $3,746,983.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,647 shares of company stock valued at $62,728,598 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHW. Argus raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.96.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.