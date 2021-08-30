TAP Consulting LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 324,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,680,000. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. TAP Consulting LLC owned 0.21% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.26. 1,182,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,790. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.94. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $33.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

