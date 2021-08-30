TAP Consulting LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 54,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,000. Vanguard Materials ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. TAP Consulting LLC owned 0.26% of Vanguard Materials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VAW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 622,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,089,000 after acquiring an additional 107,088 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 373,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,596,000 after buying an additional 50,282 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,513,000 after buying an additional 18,605 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 243,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,055,000 after buying an additional 57,494 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $187.71. 72,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,358. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $196.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.88.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

