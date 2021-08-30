TAP Consulting LLC Purchases 269 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up about 2.2% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI stock traded up $5.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $444.07. The company had a trading volume of 906,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,900. The stock has a market cap of $107.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $446.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $423.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.33.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.