TAP Consulting LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 2.8% of TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $225.48. 20,107,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,450,078. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $142.09 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.44.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

