TAP Consulting LLC Sells 10,947 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

TAP Consulting LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,947 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,461,000. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 48,459 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 358,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after acquiring an additional 96,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 19,869 shares in the last quarter.

VEA traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,764,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,451,968. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.85.

