TAP Consulting LLC Sells 27,842 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

TAP Consulting LLC cut its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,842 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 512.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,446,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,958,692. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.12. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

