TAP Consulting LLC Sells 3,050 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

TAP Consulting LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management makes up 1.9% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $6,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $31,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $59,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on APO shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.89.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $3,358,811.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 176,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $10,153,678.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,638,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,679,171 shares of company stock valued at $157,299,850 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $58.87. 1,601,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,249. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $64.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.68.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.