TAP Consulting LLC Sells 3,266 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

TAP Consulting LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,220,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 25,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,018.0% during the 2nd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG stock traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $307.32. 651,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,948. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.05. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.85 and a 12 month high of $307.77.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.