TAP Consulting LLC Sells 46,986 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

TAP Consulting LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,986 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 719.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDC traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $187.20. 73,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,409. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.29. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $157.69 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

