TAP Consulting LLC Sells 923 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

TAP Consulting LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,205,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,222,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.77. 52,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,274. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.41. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.03 and a twelve month high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

