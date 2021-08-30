TAP Consulting LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

TAP Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 88.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,676 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 486,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,144,000 after acquiring an additional 101,180 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 745.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 88,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,808,000 after acquiring an additional 78,302 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,965,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,756,000 after acquiring an additional 61,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 185,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,993,000 after acquiring an additional 51,605 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIS traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $199.90. The company had a trading volume of 56,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,378. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.86. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $139.37 and a 52 week high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

