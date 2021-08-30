Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,583 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 28,603 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for 1.4% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $50,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.30.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 111,744 shares of company stock worth $27,956,684 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $249.53. The company had a trading volume of 171,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.25. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $143.38 and a 1-year high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Target announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

