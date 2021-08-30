Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 193 ($2.52).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TW shares. Barclays raised their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Liberum Capital raised their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

LON:TW opened at GBX 181.20 ($2.37) on Monday. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of GBX 1.94 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 213.92 ($2.79). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 166.81. The company has a market capitalization of £6.61 billion and a PE ratio of 13.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.14 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.15%.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

